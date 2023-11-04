Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of KNSA opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -147.26 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

