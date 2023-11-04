XPO (NYSE:XPO) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $81.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on XPO from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded XPO from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded XPO from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on XPO from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. XPO has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.58, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 527.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 90,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 76,025 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.