ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $95.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

