HC Wainwright Cuts Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to $1.50

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Americas Silver

Americas Silver Stock Up 6.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 58.74% and a negative return on equity of 34.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Americas Silver

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 16.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,404,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 1,620,750 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 22.5% during the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,863,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 117,214 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 2.7% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,827,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 975,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.