Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $410.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $335.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $358.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after buying an additional 322,614 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 84.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

