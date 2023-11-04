GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) PT Lowered to C$45.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from a buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.33.

TSE:GDI opened at C$38.25 on Tuesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$50.94. The company has a market cap of C$560.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$598.47 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.4891089 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

