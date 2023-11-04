First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.91.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FM

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 11.1 %

FM stock opened at C$17.46 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$13.66 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9971449 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total value of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.