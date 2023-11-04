Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,723,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $291,283,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,757,000 after acquiring an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

