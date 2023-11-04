Morgan Stanley Boosts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $76.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SYY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.30.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 523,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,565,000 after purchasing an additional 68,850 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 288,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

