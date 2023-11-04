Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $39.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STVN. Morgan Stanley cut Stevanato Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of €32.67 ($34.75).

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €26.67 ($28.37) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.20. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.71 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €36.30 ($38.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 170.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

