Financial Contrast: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) vs. Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Sanara MedTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Fisher & Paykel Healthcare alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $0.17 70.74 Sanara MedTech $59.64 million 3.86 -$7.94 million ($1.05) -25.70

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

31.4% of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. 55.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Sanara MedTech -14.39% -21.41% -15.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 0 2 1 1 2.75 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.60%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

Summary

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare beats Sanara MedTech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital. The company offers adult respiratory products, including optiflow nasal high flow therapy, invasive ventilation, and noninvasive ventilation. In addition, it provides infant respiratory products, such as resuscitation, invasive ventilation, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, and nasal high flow therapy products. Further, the company offers hospital products, including humidification products, breathing circuits, chambers, masks, nasal cannulas, surgical, accessories, and interfaces; and homecare products that include masks, CPAP devices, software and data management products, humidifiers, and accessories. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Free Report)

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. The company provides HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Gel, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. In addition, it develops FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a homologous wound covering product. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.