Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Financial Survey

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Webster Financial and OptimumBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 3 7 0 2.70 OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Webster Financial currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.09%. Given Webster Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 24.45% 13.65% 1.48% OptimumBank 15.06% 7.67% 0.79%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Webster Financial and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Webster Financial and OptimumBank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $2.72 billion 2.63 $644.28 million $5.22 7.91 OptimumBank $22.84 million 1.00 $4.02 million $0.69 4.57

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of OptimumBank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Webster Financial beats OptimumBank on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter services that are distributed directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, consultants, and financial advisors. The Consumer Banking segment provides consumer deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines, secured and unsecured loans, and credit cards to consumers; and small business banking products, such as credit, deposit, and cash flow management to businesses and professional service firms. It also offers online and mobile banking services. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About OptimumBank

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction loans; commercial loans are generally used for working capital purposes or for acquiring equipment, inventory, and furniture; and consumer loans for various purposes, including purchases of automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, home improvements, lines of credit, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, it provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.