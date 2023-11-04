Contrasting Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LTC Properties and Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $175.15 million 7.62 $100.02 million $1.93 16.70 Kite Realty Group Trust $802.00 million 6.07 -$12.64 million $0.17 130.44

LTC Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kite Realty Group Trust. LTC Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 40.76% 9.25% 4.43% Kite Realty Group Trust 4.64% 1.04% 0.53%

Dividends

This table compares LTC Properties and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. LTC Properties pays out 118.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 564.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. LTC Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

LTC Properties has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LTC Properties and Kite Realty Group Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 1 4 2 0 2.14 Kite Realty Group Trust 1 3 2 0 2.17

LTC Properties presently has a consensus target price of $34.78, suggesting a potential upside of 7.87%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus target price of $25.86, suggesting a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC's investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned interests in 181 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.6 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.