Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) vs. United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Head to Head Contrast

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) and Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Homes Group and Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group N/A N/A $7.07 million N/A N/A Taylor Morrison Home $8.22 billion 0.58 $1.05 billion $7.91 5.53

Taylor Morrison Home has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

20.5% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares United Homes Group and Taylor Morrison Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group N/A -16.80% 6.73% Taylor Morrison Home 11.05% 18.75% 10.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Homes Group and Taylor Morrison Home, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Taylor Morrison Home 0 4 1 0 2.20

Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus target price of $49.42, suggesting a potential upside of 13.00%. Given Taylor Morrison Home’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taylor Morrison Home is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Volatility and Risk

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Morrison Home has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home beats United Homes Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services. In addition, the company operates under the Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison, and Esplanade brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North and South Carolina, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

