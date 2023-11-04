Reviewing Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) & Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF)

Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Free Report) and Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Orosur Mining and Konica Minolta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Orosur Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orosur Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Konica Minolta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orosur Mining N/A N/A -$1.79 million ($0.01) -3.50 Konica Minolta $8.37 billion N/A -$772.51 million ($3.06) -1.88

This table compares Orosur Mining and Konica Minolta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Orosur Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Konica Minolta. Orosur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konica Minolta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Orosur Mining has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orosur Mining and Konica Minolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orosur Mining N/A N/A -21.20% Konica Minolta -9.02% -18.92% -7.29%

About Orosur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orosur Mining Inc. engages in identifying and advancing mineral projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Anzá gold project located in the Middle Cauca Belt in northern Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc. in January 2010. Orosur Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Konica Minolta

(Get Free Report)

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services. The company also provides diagnostic imaging systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems; digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic testing and drug discovery support services; and primary care services. In addition, it offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging IoT and visual solutions. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.