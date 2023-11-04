TD Securities Lowers Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $145.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $180.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. CSFB lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $118.23 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.86.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.