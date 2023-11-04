First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.09.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $29.79.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

