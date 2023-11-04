Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETRN. TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.19.
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 82.19%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 217.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 48,670 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 36.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 94,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
