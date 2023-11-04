VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of VIZIO from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.29.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VIZIO

VIZIO Stock Performance

VIZIO stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.72, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.66. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.57 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $37,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,410.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,366 shares of company stock valued at $62,532. Insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in VIZIO by 115,548.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 1,123,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in VIZIO by 588.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 724,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VIZIO by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,092,000 after buying an additional 659,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in VIZIO by 50.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 573,233 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.