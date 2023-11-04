Mizuho Trims Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Target Price to $420.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $435.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $450.09.
View Our Latest Research Report on MA
Mastercard Stock Performance
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $257,881,196. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $18,897,320,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $268,923,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.