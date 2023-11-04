Mizuho Trims Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Target Price to $420.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $435.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $386.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $313.24 and a 52 week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $257,881,196. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $18,897,320,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $268,923,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

