McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $300.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $316.66.

McDonald's Price Performance

MCD opened at $267.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 152.00% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

