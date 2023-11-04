Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $45.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PINS. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.10 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -96.69, a PEG ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $31.36.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,400.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,767,400.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,177 shares of company stock worth $6,929,371 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

