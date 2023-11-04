Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $139.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $118.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.34. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $98.39 and a 12-month high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $3,112,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

