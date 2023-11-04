NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$17.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.46.

NFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$13.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.00. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.48.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.64) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$885.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$854.11 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.3140535 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

