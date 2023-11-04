Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.60.

Get Axonics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axonics

Axonics Price Performance

Shares of AXNX opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.36 and a beta of 0.46. Axonics has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axonics

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,197.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at $68,499,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter worth $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Axonics by 283.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 456,659 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Axonics by 244.2% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 573,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 407,087 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.