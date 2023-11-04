Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $232.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut Arista Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.74.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ANET stock opened at $212.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.08 and its 200 day moving average is $170.89. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $214.26.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,323,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,480 shares of company stock valued at $25,821,132 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.