EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) PT Lowered to $36.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on EVTC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.
View Our Latest Report on EVTC
EVERTEC Price Performance
EVERTEC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 13.51%.
Insider Transactions at EVERTEC
In other news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $44,883.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,879.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 191.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 314.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 36.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EVERTEC
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.