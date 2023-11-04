JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) PT Raised to $30.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 7.6 %

NYSE:JKS opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.28. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 22.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,895,000 after buying an additional 493,976 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JinkoSolar by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 344.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Stories

