Werewolf Therapeutics’ (HOWL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.82. Werewolf Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $113.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.19.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.27. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 99,970 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 59,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

