Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Cut to $347.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $354.00 to $347.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $381.75.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $443.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.00. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $358.00 and a 1 year high of $576.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.81 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.83 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 45.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total value of $197,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,424,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,270 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $3,568,406.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,286,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,708,625.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total transaction of $197,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at $37,424,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,220 shares of company stock worth $10,045,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,743,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 788,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $400,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 535,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 325,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,257,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,671,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

