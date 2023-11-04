Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Price Target to $17.00

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

AC opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $742.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 122.37% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

