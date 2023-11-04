Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAC. Stifel Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Eight Capital set a $16.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

LAC stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 74,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $860,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

