Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

