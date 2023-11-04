Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) PT Lowered to $17.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.92. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

