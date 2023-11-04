Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CYBN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Cybin stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.90. Cybin has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cybin will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Cybin by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 58,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44,046 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cybin in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

