Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Baidu to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.81.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $109.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.65. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,917 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,388,000 after acquiring an additional 406,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after acquiring an additional 583,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,385,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $189,720,000 after acquiring an additional 265,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

