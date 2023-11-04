Reviewing ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACV Auctions and Uxin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $421.53 million 5.61 -$102.19 million ($0.52) -28.29 Uxin $2.06 billion 0.03 -$19.97 million ($0.62) -2.10

Uxin has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uxin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 3 8 0 2.73 Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACV Auctions and Uxin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ACV Auctions presently has a consensus price target of $19.07, suggesting a potential upside of 29.62%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Uxin.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -18.33% -16.17% -8.38% Uxin -6.27% N/A -36.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of ACV Auctions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Uxin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Uxin on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. Uxin Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

