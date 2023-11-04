CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Roth Mkm

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.98 million, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.73. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. Analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 12,627.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

