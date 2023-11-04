Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target to $15.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.20.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,798.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,729 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,822,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,820 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

