Morgan Stanley Cuts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $76.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.88.

ON opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 883.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

