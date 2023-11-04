ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $90.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Shares of ON stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.91. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

