Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KFRC. UBS Group upped their price target on Kforce from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kforce from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday.

Kforce Price Performance

KFRC opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. Kforce has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Kforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $373.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kforce news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $129,442.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at $795,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kforce by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kforce by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

