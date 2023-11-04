Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.

BMWYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $41.20.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

