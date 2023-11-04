Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Price Target at GBX 2,770

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,770 ($33.71).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCH. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.51) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.64) to GBX 2,400 ($29.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($32.85) to GBX 3,000 ($36.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,115 ($25.74) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,864 ($22.68) and a one year high of GBX 2,582 ($31.42). The company has a market cap of £7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,382.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,197.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,313.58.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 86 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,117 ($25.76) per share, with a total value of £1,820.62 ($2,215.41). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 359 shares of company stock valued at $813,052. 46.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

