Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $41.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,816,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $613.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.27 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

