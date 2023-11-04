LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Compass Point lowered their price target on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $651.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.98.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Morris acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $52,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 183,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,578.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in LendingClub by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in LendingClub by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

