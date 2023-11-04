K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

KPLUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

KPLUY stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

