Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

BZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group downgraded Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kanzhun

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun Stock Up 4.6 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,089,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,280,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,025,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZ opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.92 and a beta of 0.42. Kanzhun has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 7.06%. Research analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.