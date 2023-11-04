Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.38.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.75 target price on shares of Edgio in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Edgio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th.
Edgio stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Edgio has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.47 million. Edgio had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. Equities analysts predict that Edgio will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.
