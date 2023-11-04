Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIOGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.75 target price on shares of Edgio in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Edgio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Edgio by 633.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 137,850 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edgio by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,761,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 148,264 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgio by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgio by 114.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 116,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 62,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edgio by 275.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 188,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 138,302 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgio Stock Up 4.0 %

Edgio stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Edgio has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.47 million. Edgio had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. Equities analysts predict that Edgio will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO)

