Olaplex’s (OLPX) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OLPX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised shares of Olaplex from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut Olaplex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Olaplex Stock Performance

OLPX opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.22. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $968.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 252,848 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 136,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

